Geode Capital Management LLC Has $779.24 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $779,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $176.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

