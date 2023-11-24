Geode Capital Management LLC Has $792.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Hess worth $792,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after purchasing an additional 438,348 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Hess by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hess by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,499,000 after buying an additional 264,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,138,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,319,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.41.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.