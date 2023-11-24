Geode Capital Management LLC Has $845.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.21% of Ross Stores worth $845,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.10.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

