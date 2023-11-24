Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $856,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.