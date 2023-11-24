Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $887,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. General Mills's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

