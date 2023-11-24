Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $829,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after acquiring an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $808.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $731.54 and a 200 day moving average of $722.93. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $813.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

