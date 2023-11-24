Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 171,732 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,235,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $759,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $64.97 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

