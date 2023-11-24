Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 370,033 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,845,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $912,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 408,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,683,000 after buying an additional 139,753 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.9% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,494,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 264.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 841,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after purchasing an additional 610,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Get Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.