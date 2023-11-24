Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $1.25 on Monday. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

