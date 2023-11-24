Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Up 1.3%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 1,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

About Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

