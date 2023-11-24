Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Price Up 25.1%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) shares rose 25.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 6,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 2,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.
Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.
