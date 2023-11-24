Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,428 shares during the quarter. Great Ajax makes up approximately 2.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Great Ajax worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 21,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AJX

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.