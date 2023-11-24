Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Major Shareholder Purchases $271,350.00 in Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Great Elm Group, Inc. purchased 27,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,520,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,628. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Great Elm Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $46.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.41. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 99.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 41.6% during the third quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 470.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Great Elm Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.