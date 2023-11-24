Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.67 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $957.73 million, a PE ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,225,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,395 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,046 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,513,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 745,942 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.