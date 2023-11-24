Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Insider Acquires £7,820 in Stock

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) insider Leon van de Moortele acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £7,820 ($9,783.56).

Shares of GR1T opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.19) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.62, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.36 million, a PE ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.29. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 33.80 ($0.42).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multinational tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

