GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Stock Price Down 37.5%

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Nvidia’s earnings, dominance, growth and global challenges
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- This internet stock is a must-have for your portfolio for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.