Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,745 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after buying an additional 1,770,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.46 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

