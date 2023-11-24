Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 80,032 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 19,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IIM stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

