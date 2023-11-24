Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $135.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.50. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

