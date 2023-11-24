Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Whirlpool worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $108.91 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

