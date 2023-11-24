Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Henry Schein worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.