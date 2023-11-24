Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,281. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

