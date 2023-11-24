Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,101 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

