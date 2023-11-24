Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 30,994 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.53.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

