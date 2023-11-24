Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 7,973 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,334,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,825,000 after purchasing an additional 288,248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 70,711 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 58.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,268,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,557,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 97.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

