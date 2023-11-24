Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $276,547,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $140,495,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.