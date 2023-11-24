Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,449 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of CareTrust REIT worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,145,000 after purchasing an additional 162,956 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,973,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 302,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

