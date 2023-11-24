Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 33,166 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

