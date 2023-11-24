Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,338 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.1 %

RS opened at $267.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $196.11 and a twelve month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

