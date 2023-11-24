Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CL opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

