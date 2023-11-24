Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKFree Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,152 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Healthpeak Properties worth $41,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $16.63 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

