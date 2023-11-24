Heritage Trust Co Acquires 1,344 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $469,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. 2,357,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,926,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

