Heritage Trust Co Acquires 822 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $310.49. 702,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $309.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

