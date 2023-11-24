Heritage Trust Co Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.8% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.57. 889,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,199. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $244.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.74.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

