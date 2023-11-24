Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 468,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

