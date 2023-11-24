Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
NYSE BMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.