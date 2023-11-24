Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

