Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 65,904 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 211,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $763,562,000 after buying an additional 1,218,794 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $389,723,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in CVS Health by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 31,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. 1,382,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,393. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.