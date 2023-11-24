Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.18. The stock had a trading volume of 805,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.27 and its 200 day moving average is $234.15. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

