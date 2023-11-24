Heritage Trust Co Buys 605 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.37. 1,176,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,758. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.58. The company has a market cap of $356.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,423 shares of company stock worth $14,309,987. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.