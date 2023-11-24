Heritage Trust Co Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 638,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,125. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $73.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

