Heritage Trust Co Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,815. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

