Heritage Trust Co Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 514,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

