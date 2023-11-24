Heritage Trust Co Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.34. 344,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

