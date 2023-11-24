Heritage Trust Co Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,842,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.74. 81,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,823. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.12.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

