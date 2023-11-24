Heritage Trust Co Has $10.82 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

