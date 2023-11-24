Heritage Trust Co Has $3.09 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

