Heritage Trust Co Has $3.97 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $127.22. 331,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,206. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

