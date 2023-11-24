Heritage Trust Co Has $4.92 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,201. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

