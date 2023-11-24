Heritage Trust Co Has $5.52 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $241.43. 143,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,327. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW?

