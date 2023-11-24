Heritage Trust Co Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.89.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

